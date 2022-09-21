Russia Mobilisation 'Sign Of Weakness', Says US Ukraine Ambassador

The United States will never recognise Russia's claim, Bridget Brink said. (Representational)

The partial mobilisation ordered by President Vladimir Putin is a sign of "weakness", the US ambassador in Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"Sham referenda and mobilisation are signs of weakness, of Russian failure," Bridget Brink wrote in a a Twitter message.



"The United States will never recognise Russia's claim to purportedly annexed Ukrainian territory, and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," she said.

