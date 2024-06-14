Russia Downs 87 Ukrainian Drones Targetted At Military Headquarters

The attack sparked several power cuts in Rostov however, there were no human casualties.

Russia said Friday it had downed 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, of which 70 had targeted the southern Rostov region that houses the headquarters of its military operation against Kyiv.

"During the night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with drones... was foiled," the defence ministry said.

"In all, 87 Ukrainian drones were shot down above Russian regions," it said, adding that 70 drones were downed over Rostov, six each over Kursk and Voronezh, and two each over Volgograd and the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

There were no human casualties in Rostov, but the attacks sparked power cuts in several areas, regional governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

In Voronezh, which borders Ukraine, a fuel reservoir was slightly damaged by falling debris, its regional governor Aleksander Gusev said.

