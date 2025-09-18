Russia Dismisses Yale Report On Ukrainian Children As Fake Propaganda

Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday dismissed a Yale's School of Public Health report about the forced re-education of deported Ukrainian children as anti-scientific propaganda that was full of fabrications and based on questionable data.

Yale's School of Public Health said in report it had identified more than 210 sites where Ukrainian children have been taken for military training, drone manufacturing and other forced re-education by Russia, as part of a large-scale deportation programme.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that the report appeared to be propaganda and that Russia had questions about how the data had been collected.

