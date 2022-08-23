Russia Detains ISIS Bomber Who Planned Attack On Indian Leader: What We Know So Far

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia said that the man, who is from a Central Asian country, was recruited by one of the Islamic State's ringleaders sometime between April and June 2022 in Turkey.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, India will send a team of intelligence officials to question the terrorist. News18 said his name is Azamov Mashrabkhon and he was born in 1992.

The man was connected to Islamic State through Telegram app, where his handler indoctrinated the man ideologically, FSB's Center for Public Relations (CPR) said. According to a Times Now report, the Union Home Ministry is tracking the situation and the cyberspace is being closely watched by relevant agencies.

The terrorist, who has not been identified by the Russian intelligence agency, confessed that he was preparing an act of terrorism against a member of India's ruling circles for insulting the Prophet Muhammad, according to TASS.