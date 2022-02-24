Russia Announces Military Ops In Ukraine, Putin Warns Other Countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the decision of a military operation was taken to defend separatists in the east of the country. The surprise statement was made on television shortly before 6 am (0300 GMT).

"Will conduct a special military operation in Donbass," Putin was quoted as saying. Putin also warned against foreign interference.

The announcement came just hours ahead of a special emergency session in UN Security Council. The meeting was scheduled after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Ukraine breakaway regions.

Earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made an emotional late-night appeal to Russians not to support "a major war in Europe". Speaking Russian, Zelensky said that the people of Russia are being lied to about Ukraine and that the possibility of war also "depends on you".

New satellite images released Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, on Wednesday showed Russia build-up near Ukraine border.

"Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belongs to his neighbours?" US President Joe Biden asserted as he announced economic sanctions against Russia.

The United States has said it would continue to supply "defensive" weapons to Ukraine against a Russian invasion and deploy US troops to reinforce NATO allies in Eastern Europe. The steps are expected to bolster the now more than 90,000 US troops temporarily or permanently deployed in Europe.

Amid rising tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine, India has urged "all sides" to exercise "utmost restraint", stating that the mounting crisis can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

Russia, according to Western leaders, has more than 150,000 troops along with missile batteries and warships massed around Ukraine, poised to strike.