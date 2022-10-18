Russia Confirms New Strikes On Power Facilities In Ukraine

Russia confirms new strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine. (File)

Russia on Tuesday confirmed new strikes on power facilities in Ukraine, after Kyiv said the energy situation was critical across the country following renewed attacks.

"In the past day, the Russian armed forces have continued to strike Ukrainian military commands and energy systems with long-range air and sea-based high precision weapons," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily update.

