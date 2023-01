The Kremlin it backs Brazil's newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (File)

The Kremlin said Monday it backs Brazil's newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while condemning riots by supporters of the country's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the actions of the instigators of the riots and we fully support Brazil's President Lula da Silva," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

