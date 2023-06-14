Russia Can Now Recruit Suspected, Convicted Criminals To Fight In Ukraine

Moscow is trying to recruit more soldiers for its "special military operation" in Ukraine. (File)

The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday gave its initial backing to legislation that will allow the Defence Ministry to sign contracts with suspected or convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

It's been more than 15 months into what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Moscow, whose forces have suffered heavy losses is now trying to recruit more soldiers for what is Europe's largest land war since the World War Two.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)