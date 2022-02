Russia began evacuating diplomatic staff from Ukraine (File)

Russia began evacuating diplomatic staff from Ukraine, its embassy in Kyiv told AFP, a day after lawmakers in Moscow granted President Vladimir Putin to use force abroad.

Asked if the evacuation had begun, the embassy's spokesman Denis Golenko told AFP by phone: "Yes." Moscow's foreign ministry announced Tuesday it would evacuate diplomats from the country soon.

