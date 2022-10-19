Russia Begins Evacuating Civilians From Key Ukraine City

Ukraine acknowledged the situation for its troops on the ground was "tense" (File)

The head of the Russian-controlled region of Kherson in southern Ukraine said Wednesday that pro-Kremlin officials were evacuating from the region's main city but vowed Moscow's forces would keep fighting.

"The entire administration is already moving today," to the left bank of the Dnieper river, the region's Moscow-installed head Vladimir Saldo, said on Russian state television, vowing that Moscow's forces would "fight to the death" to retain control over the city.

Kherson was the first city to fall to Russian forces after the Kremlin launched its invasion on February 24, but Ukrainian troops have been pushing increasingly closer to the city in recent weeks as part of a successful counter-offensive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)