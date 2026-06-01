Russia Bans Aviation Fuel Exports As Ukraine Targets Refineries

Russia on Monday banned the export of aviation fuel until the end of November as Ukraine escalates its strikes on Russian refineries, depots and pipelines.

Kyiv has increased attacks on Russian energy facilities in recent weeks, hitting targets as far as the Urals.

The attacks often cause major fires but their impact has been difficult to assess.

But in a sign of tension in the sector, the Russian government announced a "temporary ban on the export of jet fuel from Russia."

"The purpose of this decision is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market," it said.

It clarified that the ban does not apply to shipments made under intergovernmental agreements.

Russia, one of the world's oil and gas giants, had already restricted the export of car fuel, as pressures on the market mount during the Ukraine war.

Ukraine -- facing daily Russian barrages of missiles and drones -- has increased its campaign on Russian energy infrastructure in recent weeks.

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