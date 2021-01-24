Russia Accuses US Of Interfering In Its 'Domestic Affairs'

Russian President's spokesperson said publications by US embassy are inappropriate. (File)

The Kremlin on Sunday accused the US embassy of interfering in Russia's domestic affairs after the mission distributed a "demonstration alert" to US citizens in Russia recommending they avoid protests.

"Of course, these publications are inappropriate," President Vladimir Putin's spokeswoman Dmitry Peskov told a state TV channel in comments carried by Russian news agencies. "And of course indirectly, they are absolutely an interference in our domestic affairs."

