Rs 9,26,02,45,300: What Ukrainian Strikes Is Costing Russia Each Day

Ukraine's drone strikes are costing Russia around $100 million per day in lost oil revenue, as repeated attacks hit key energy infrastructure. Since oil is one of Russia's biggest sources of income, any disruption to production directly impacts the country's economy.

Ukraine is targeting oil refineries, fuel storage sites and export facilities inside Russia where crude oil is processed and prepared for sale. Kyiv's Unmanned Systems Forces claimed that daily oil shipments through key Russian ports have fallen by around 8,80,000 barrels.

Robert Brovdi, a Ukrainian commander, said on Telegram that Ukraine has been attacking not just Russia's oil transport system but also the routes and ports used to ship oil, reported Kyiv Post.

"Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces are continuously targeting Russia's oil infrastructure, causing significant losses in refining, exports, and logistics of petroleum products," the statement read.

Ukraine is hitting the main routes and ports Russia uses to send its oil abroad. Key locations such as Primorsk, Ust-Luga, Sheskharis and Tuapse are all part of this network. After the Sheskharis terminal was damaged, Russia tried to reroute its oil supplies through Tuapse.

However, Ukraine anticipated the move and struck Tuapse as well. Emergency teams are still trying to put out the fire. The Tuapse Oil Refinery, a Rosneft facility, is one of the 10 largest oil refineries in Russia.

"The fire has intensified and likely has spilt over into neighbouring reservoirs," said Ukrainian OSINT project CyberBoroshno. The strike has also hit residential buildings in Tuapse, killing two children, aged 5 and 14, and injuring two other adults, reported Kyiv Independent.

Russia is being forced to send oil through alternative routes, which are now becoming overcrowded and inefficient. "The strikes lead to significant losses in the processing and export of petroleum products," the military said.

Ukraine's drone units, along with other military and intelligence teams, are working together to repeatedly target key Russian infrastructure. Kyiv says the impact is already visible on the battlefield, as with fewer funds and resources, Russia may find it harder to support its military operations.

"Step by step, the enemy's oil logistics system is losing its ability to ensure uninterrupted exports. The results are already being felt on the battlefield: fewer resources for the enemy mean greater opportunities for our units," the statement added.