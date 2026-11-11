Rows Of Missiles, Military Trucks: Iran Unveils Secret Underground Facility

Iran has unveiled a new underground missile facility, showing senior military commanders touring the complex as tensions with the United States continue to rise.

Footage released by Iranian state media on Tuesday showed Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, and Majid Mousavi, commander of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force, inspecting different sections of the facility.

They did not reveal where the facility is located or when the visit was filmed.

The video shows a vast underground tunnel complex with rows of large missiles on trailers or stands, military trucks and transporters, Iranian flags and IRGC banners.

However, the visit came with a warning for Washington. Abdollahi said Iran could take its retaliation beyond the Middle East if it faced another attack.

"If the enemy makes another move against us, our response will extend beyond the region," he said.

Iran Warns Of Wider Retaliation

The Revolutionary Guards had announced plans to unveil a new underground missile facility on Saturday.

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said some missile production had been shifted underground to protect it from airstrikes and ensure that manufacturing could continue during a war.

He also warned that Iran could bring out weapons that it has not revealed so far if the conflict with the United States and Israel escalates.

The announcement comes at a time when the US is considering further military action against Tehran. The US carried out strikes on Qeshm Island earlier this month.

Iran's Network Of Underground Missile Cities

"Missile cities" as Iran calls these underground facilities, are used to store and launch missiles.

The idea is to keep its missile stockpiles and launch systems safe from enemy airstrikes. By moving weapons and production facilities underground, Iran also hopes to keep its military operations running during a conflict.

Israel has repeatedly targeted this network. During last year's war, Israeli forces struck Iranian missile launchers, storage facilities and related infrastructure in an effort to reduce Tehran's ability to fire back.

However, Iran has since been working to restore damaged sites.

Satellite images reviewed by Reuters in February showed repair work at missile bases hit during the conflict. The images also showed efforts to strengthen or hide sensitive military and nuclear facilities.

The latest footage appears to be part of Iran's effort to show that its missile network remains operational and that it is preparing for the possibility of another round of fighting.