Ron DeSantis Drops Out Of US Presidential Campaign, Endorses Donald Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he would throw his support behind frontrunner Donald Trump.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024



In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, DeSantis said that after his second place finish last week in the Iowa caucuses he could not "ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign."

