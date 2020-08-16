Rockets Hit Iraq Military Base That Hosts US-Led Coalition Troops, No Casualties

"On Aug 15, appx 9:15 p.m., two small rockets landed near Taji base. No coalition troops near impact," spokesman for the U.S-led coalition, Col. Myles B. Caggins III, said on Twitter.

Rockets Hit Iraq Military Base That Hosts US-Led Coalition Troops, No Casualties

Iraq's Taji base hosts US-led troops. (Representational)

Cairo, Egypt:

Two Katyusha rockets fell in Iraq's Taji base north of Baghdad that hosts US-led coalition troops, with no casualties being reported, the coalition spokesman and state news agency said on Saturday.

"On Aug 15, appx 9:15 p.m., two small rockets landed near Taji base. No coalition troops near impact," spokesman for the U.S-led coalition, Col. Myles B. Caggins III, said on Twitter.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Iraq Taji Base

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india