Robert Kennedy Jr Suspends US Presidential Campaign, Endorses Donald Trump

Robert F Kennedy Jr entered the race in April 2023 as a challenger to President Joe Biden. (File)

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Friday he would suspend his campaign, and endorsed Republican Donald Trump, likely ending a presidential bid that he began as a Democrat trading on one of the most famous names in American politics.

His campaign indicated that he feared staying in the race would siphon support from former President Trump, who is locked in a tight contest with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

An environmental lawyer, anti-vaccine activist and son and nephew of two titans of Democratic politics who were assassinated during the turbulent 1960s, Kennedy entered the race in April 2023 as a challenger to President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

With voters at the time turned off by both the aging Biden and the legally embattled Trump, interest in Kennedy soared. He shifted his plans and decided to run as an independent, and a November 2023 Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Kennedy drawing the support of 20% of Americans in a three-way race with Biden and Trump.

He ran a high-profile advertisement during the February 2024 Super Bowl that invoked his father, US Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, US President John F. Kennedy, and drew outrage from much of his high-profile family, who condemned his campaign.

For a time, both the Biden and Trump campaigns showed signs they were worried that Kennedy could draw enough support to change the election outcome. He faced an uphill battle in winning spots on the ballot as an independent but secured key positions including in Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota and North Carolina -- half of the competitive swing states expected to determine the election's outcome.

But as the race changed quickly in the last two months -- with Trump surviving an assassination attempt and the 81-year-old Biden bowing to pressure from his own party and passing the campaign torch to Harris -- voter interest in Kennedy, 70, waned.

An Ipsos poll early this month showed his national support had fallen to 4%, a tiny number, but one that could still be meaningful in a tight race such as the current Trump-Harris matchup.

His campaign had signaled over the past few days that a change was coming, as Kennedy set his Phoenix address. His running mate Nicole Shanahan said in an interview earlier that if the pair stayed in the race as independents, they could ultimate boost Harris' chances.

In exchange for endorsing Trump, Kennedy was hoping for a job in a potential Trump administration, a super PAC supporting Kennedy told Reuters on Wednesday. He also wanted Trump to allow his political movement to continue in some fashion, which could include staying on the ballot in some states.

Kennedy painted himself as a political outsider. He told Reuters in an interview in March that if elected president he would not restrict abortion, would repeal many provisions of Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act and would seek to close down the southern border to immigrants entering the US illegally. He also offered staunch support for Israel.

Trump mega-donor Timothy Mellon, an 82-year-old banking heir, has given millions of dollars this election cycle in support of Kennedy, and given $75 million in support of Trump, according to Federal Election Commission filings through July 31.

Shanahan has donated over $15 million to the Kennedy campaign, FEC filings showed.

In a video of a phone call posted online last month, Trump suggested to Kennedy that the independent candidate could do something to support the Trump campaign. Soon after, both candidates spoke a day apart from each other at a bitcoin conference in Nashville, trying to court votes.

BEAR, BRAIN WORMS

Kennedy said this month in a video posted online that he dumped a dead bear in New York City's Central Park a decade ago and staged it to look like a bike had hit it. He proclaimed he had "so many skeletons in my closet" after a former family babysitter accused him of sexual assault. He denied that a picture of him posing with the barbecued carcass of a large animal belonged to a canine.

And then there was the brain worm. Kennedy had a parasite in his brain more than a decade ago, but has since fully recovered, a fact unearthed by the New York Times and confirmed by the campaign.

Those stories prompted ridicule from late-night talk show hosts.

The Democratic Party especially has been ruthless in their opposition to Kennedy's candidacy including waging legal challenges against his ballot access, as concern grew that Kennedy could hurt the party's chances in November.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)