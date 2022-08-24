'Always By Your Side': Rishi Sunak's Open Letter To Ukraine

Rishi Sunak, British Conservative Member of Parliament and prime ministerial candidate, on Wednesday marked Ukraine Independence Day with a special social media post and open letter. The former chancellor shared a tweet that said, “On this poignant Ukrainian Independence Day, know that the people of the United Kingdom will always remain by your side.”

In addition to a link to the open letter that was published in Kyiv Post, the tweet also contains a poster, which features images of Mr Sunak and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the caption, “All of our freedom depends on Ukraine's victory.”

See the tweet here:

On this poignant Ukrainian Independence Day, know that the people of the United Kingdom will always remain by your side.



У цей болісний День Незалежності України знайте, що народ Сполученого Королівства завжди буде поруч з вами.https://t.co/ujAUxi2ybBpic.twitter.com/r2Acsr8X5H — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 24, 2022

The open letter addressed to the people of Ukraine, begins with Mr Sunak appreciating the citizens for their “steadfast courage in standing up to aggression.” Adding that their display of bravery has sent a message that “despots” will never prevail, Mr Sunak reiterated, “Whatever the changes here in our country, we [people of Britain] will always remain your strongest ally.”

The 42-year-old British Indian former minister also added that Ukraine has a lifelong friend in the United Kingdom and that Ukraine would receive help to rebuild itself. “Your place in history is assured as a beacon of freedom,” Mr Sunak wrote in the letter.

Rishi Sunak is competing against Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson in the Conservative party leadership election.