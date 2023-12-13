Rishi Sunak's Popularity Hits All-Time Low Since He Became UK PM: Survey

That gave Rishi Sunak his lowest ever net favourability score of -49.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the most unpopular he has been since moving into Downing Street with his net favourability rating slipping by 10 percentage points since late November, a YouGov survey showed on Wednesday.

The polling, carried out between Monday evening and Tuesday morning this week, showed that 70% of respondents said they had an unfavourable opinion of Sunak, compared to only 21% with a favourable view.

That gave Sunak his lowest ever net favourability score of -49, comparable to former leader Boris Johnson's scores during his final months as prime minister, YouGov said.

