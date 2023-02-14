'Whatever It Takes': Rishi Sunak's Plan If Chinese Spy Balloons Target UK

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today said that he would do "whatever it takes" to keep the country safe, amid reports that suspected Chinese spy balloons could also target Britain. His response came hours after the US shot down a fourth flying object over the American airspace.

"I want people to know that we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe,” Mr Sunak told reporters.

The US claims that the first of the four objects it shot down was a sophisticated, high-altitude balloon which was part of an ongoing, global "fleet" of Chinese espionage balloons.

A report also claimed that China has operated a fleet of spy balloons targeting several countries including India.