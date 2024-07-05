Rishi Sunak Lost Big. YouTuber Mocked Him With A Giant 'L' Sign Behind Him

YouTuber Niko Omilana with the "L" sign behind Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak lost big at the UK polls. The message was further underlined by a YouTube star who stood behind him holding up a piece of paper with a giant letter "L" on it, as the outgoing Prime Minister was delivering his speech of thanks to his constituents.

The prank, which referred to Mr Sunak as a "loser", was claimed by YouTuber Niko Omilana. "Hold this L rishi, your time is up," wrote the YouTuber, who has a following of 7.49 million.

i did it for the people. pic.twitter.com/SEoFqGFQYr — NDL Ringside (@NikoOmilana) July 5, 2024

Niko, who is known for his various pranks online, could be seen moving behind the ex-PM to ensure his sign would be caught in the camera shots, as the conservative leader conceded the election to Labour.

Niko was able to make it to stage and behind the Tory leader as he stood as an independent candidate in Sunak's Yorkshire seat, which the outgoing PM has retained.

Last month, the famous prankster had said in a video posted on X that he is planning to "completely remove" the UK's current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from politics.

A cartoon posted by X user @Cartoon4sale shows what appears to be Sunak sliding out of the "0" in 10 Downing Street. It suggests a decline in the power and popularity of Sunak and is trolling his misfortune.

Shortly before Sunak had conceded defeat, Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair posted on its X account saying, "Don't worry @RishiSunak we've got a seat for you". The post has since received 3.9m views so far.

The Conservative Party led by Mr Sunak suffered a heavy defeat after 14 years in government, ending his premiership, 20 months after he was sworn in amidst political turmoil in the party.

Mr Sunak saw a record number of his top ministerial team lose their seats, including defence secretary Grant Shapps and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.

Keir Starmer has promised to "rebuild Britain" as he took office as the UK's new prime minister following his centre-left Labour party's landslide general election victory.