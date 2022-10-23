Rishi Sunak Is Next UK PM If Boris Johnson Can't Get 100 Votes By Monday

Rishi Sunak already has the backing of 142 MPs.

Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak could end up becoming the country's next prime minister if his opponents Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt fail to win the backing of 100 MPs by tomorrow. Sunak already has the backing of 142 members of the parliament.

Boris Johnson currently has the support of 59 MPs, while Penny Mordaunt has 29.

If both Johnson and Mordaunt fail to garner the support of 100 MPs by Monday, Rishi Sunak would automatically become the prime minister.

Johnson and Sunak met last night amid speculation of a deal between the two, despite the bitterness left by Sunak's role in Johnson's downfall as prime minister. There was no apparent outcome from those discussions and no mention of Johnson in Sunak's announcement today.