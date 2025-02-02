Famed Castle, Once Home To Kings, For Sale After 700 Years. It Will Cost...

Ripley Castle, a historic English estate that has remained in the same family for over 700 years, has been put on the market for the first time. The Grade I-listed property, located near the Yorkshire Dales National Park, is available for purchase along with its 445 acres of land for 17 million Pounds (Rs 182.5 crore).

Owned by the Ingilby family since the early 1300s, the castle has been a witness to centuries of history, from royal visits to wartime events. But its current custodians, Sir Thomas and Lady Emma Ingilby, decided that it was time to move on.

"We've been working seven days a week for so long, and we're nearly 70. Now it's time for us to travel and be impulsive," Sir Thomas was quoted as saying by The New York Post.

Ripley Castle was originally acquired through the marriage of Sir Thomas Ingilby to Edeline Thweng in the 14th century, a time when England was ruled by King Edward II. Since then, it has remained in the hands of the same family, surviving wars, economic upheavals and changing times.

One of the castle's most famous tales involves "Trooper Jane" Ingilby, who allegedly held Cromwell at gunpoint in the library, while secretly protecting her brother hiding in another part of the castle, stated The New York Post report.

Beyond its storied past, the castle has remarkable architecture, featuring medieval structures alongside Georgian-era additions. Its interiors include the Knight's Chamber, known for its oak panelling and unique Tudor-style ceiling, and a priest hole discovered in 1963. The estate also includes a deer park, ornamental gardens, an 18th-century orangery and a thriving commercial operation.

According to Mark Granger of Carter Jonas Christie's International Real Estate, the estate offers significant potential. Granger said Ripley Castle, spanning 445 acres, offers huge potential for those interested in commercial, agricultural, sports or conservation projects. The estate provides a range of possibilities, allowing it to be developed into a family residence and a profitable venture for years to come.

The Ingilbys have ensured that the estate remains in great condition, undertaking extensive restoration work, including re-roofing the castle to conservation standards.

Lady Emma Ingilby described their years at Ripley Castle as a privilege. She said, "Some of the events we've hosted here have been incredibly moving. There are evenings when we walk around the gardens by the lake, and deer come down to drink while the scent of the flowers surrounds us. It feels like something out of a fairy tale."

The decision to sell was made with the agreement of the Ingilbys' children, who have chosen not to take on the responsibility of managing the historic estate.