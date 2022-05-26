Revealed: Johnny Depp's Text About Elon Musk And Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is seeking $50 million in damages.

The ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard saw the actor confronted with a text he sent to his former talent agent Christian Carinno in which he talked about the affair between Ms Heard and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The text sent by Mr Depp is very explicit and vulgar, and its screenshots are viral on the internet.

"Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before…” the actor said in the text message which was read before the jurors in court on Wednesday.

The actor has accused Ms Heard of having an affair with the SpaceX CEO during their marriage.

In the message shown to jurors, Ms Depp called Ms Heard a "gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless, dangling overused flappy fish market."

"I can only hope karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath away from her," he had further said in the message read out in court. When asked if he wrote the message, Mr Depp replied in the affirmative.

Ms Heard was seen crying in the video.

Mr Depp brought suit against Ms Heard in Fairfax over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

The Texas-born Heard did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying that he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

During Wednesday's testimony, he also said that it has been "unimaginably brutal" to listen to her "heinous" accusations of domestic abuse.

"No human being is perfect, certainly not, none of us, but I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse," 58-year-old Depp said.

Taking the witness stand as the six-week-long trial nears an end, Mr Depp was asked by his lawyers what it has been like to listen to Ms Heard's testimony.

"Horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false," he told the seven-person jury. "All false."

Mr Depp said he brought legal action because he needed to address "what I've been carrying on my back, reluctantly, for six years."