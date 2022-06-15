Rescued Baby Emu Moves Around In Custom Wheelchair, Video Goes Viral

The two-month-old emu bird, named is Lemu, was found in Wisconsin.

A video is going viral on social media where a cute baby emu bird is learning to walk with a help of a specially-created wheelchair. The bird was earlier rescued by Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary (BVFAS) in very poor condition.

The footage, shared by Walkin' Pets on YouTube on June 10, shows the bird walking effortlessly on grass.

According to the post, the two-month-old emu bird, named is Lemu, was found in Wisconsin where it was kept in a tote bag with a slipped tendon and was half the size of its other siblings. No rehab was done, and Rhonda, the Founder of BVFAS for special needs animals, believes there to be more to the story.

Rhonda, desperate, sent out a request for support on social media to bring Lemu from Wisconsin to North Carolina, and some of her devoted fans came to her aid. Lemu needed a four-leg trip to deliver him to BVFAS, where he belonged.

Lemu got himself a fully supportive wheelchair from Walkin' Pets to help him take his very first steps.

“The wheels help stimulate him and prevent him from getting depressed,” said Rhonda. Lemu is the first bird of his kind to receive wheels. The experts see this as an opportunity to assist more creatures like the emu bird enjoy freedom.

