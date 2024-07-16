Republican Harmeet Dhillon Leads Sikh Prayers At Convention, Trump Present

Harmeet Dhillon called the US a "safe haven" that lets people freely worship according to their faith.

Harmeet Dhillon, a civil rights attorney and Republican Party leader led Sikh prayer 'ardas' at the Republican National Convention in the presence of presidential nominee Donald Trump, in Milwaukee today.

Ms Dhillon, who previously served as the vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, said she was honoured to recite the ardas, usually offered by the Sikh community worldwide before any new endeavour. It is done to thank God and seek protection and help in upholding values such as humility, truth, and justice for all.

Ms Dhillon pointed out to the gathering that as a member of a Sikh immigrant family, she must follow the practice of covering one's head while offering prayers as a sign of respect.

In her prayer, she called America a "safe haven" that allows people to freely worship according to their faith.

Donald Trump, who was officially declared the Republican Presidential Candidate for the upcoming 2024 US elections, was present at the convention. This marks his first public appearance since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Earlier in the day, he picked his critic-turned-ally JD Vance as his potential vice president.

Ms Dhillon recalled the last 48 hours after Trump's assassination attempt as one of the most "intense" and "fearful" events. She also called Trump one of the most fearless people in the face of adversity.