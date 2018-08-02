Reports That Google May Return To China Not True: Chinese Media

Google is planning a censored version of its search engine for China that will block some websites and certain search terms.

World | | Updated: August 02, 2018 09:42 IST
There are reports that Google is planning a censored version of its search engine for China.

Beijing: 

Reports that Alphabet Inc's Google may return to the Chinese market are not true, state-owned China Securities Daily reported on Thursday, citing information from "relevant departments".

The Intercept, citing internal Google documents and people familiar with the plans, reported on Wednesday that the search firm is planning a censored version of its search engine for China that will block some websites and certain search terms.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

GoogleChinaCensored search engine

