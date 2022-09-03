Redditor Claims He Spent Nearly Rs 4 Lakh On Dog's Teeth Cleaning, Post Viral

The man spent $5,000 (Rs 3.9 lakh) on cleaning the teeth of his pet dog. (Representational Photo)

Having a pet is a full-time job. The owners not only have to maintaing their routine, but also take care of their health. In addition to all this, the owners also have to look after their food habits, hygiene, and other medical needs. But any unusual expense incurred in a medical procedure for a pet always draws attention. Like a Reddit user, who claims he spent $5,000 (Rs 3.9 lakh) on cleaning the teeth of their pet dog.

The Reddit user, One Million Miles, shared the post four days ago in sub-Reddit r/dogs about his pet dog's teeth cleaning procedure.

According to the post, when the vet sedated the dog, it lost colour so the doctor had to stop the procedure in between. The dog then went through several tests because the veterinarian wanted to know if it was in good enough health to undergo another procedure. Blood tests and heart checks were among these examinations.

The doctor gave the man a green signal and suggested him to get to a nearby expert to do the procedure. The expert performed an X-ray of the dog's mouth and suggested the user to get few of its teeth extracted, to remove a growth and go for a biopsy to make sure it is not cancerous.

The man said the entire procedure cost him $5,000. The Redditor also said that his family never took their pet dogs to a vet because they lacked enough money and his wife's parents didn't do the same because they already had a vet in his family.

The user, who lives in the Midwest region of the United States, thought it was a little different because the veterinarian he took his dog to was a farm vet. They didn't do the kind of things the man's family was willing to do for their pet.

"We are just trying to do what's best for our dog and fortunately we have the means to afford this kind of work (this is still substantial money to us). However, it does make me question our decision when someone tells me we just wasted $5,000 and that they never take their dogs to the vet and they have always been fine," the user wrote.

The post drew a lot of attention with fellow Redditors who discussed if the pricing was steep.

"You do what you want for your dog. I spent 5k for a broken leg on my greyhound years ago. People thought I was insane," commented a user.

"The tests you are describing are expensive for many reasons, but they're worth it IMO," said another.



