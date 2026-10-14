'Really Low IQ' Thief Steals Empty Apple Mac Mini Boxes In Arizona Burglary

In a bizarre case of burglary, a 'low IQ' thief broke into a tech company's store in Tempe, Arizona, to steal Apple Mac Minis, only to return with empty cases of the small-form-factor desktop computer. While most robbers conduct a thorough recce before picking a target, this unnamed burglar went in unprepared and walked away with a haul of seemingly little to no value.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows the burglar, wearing a plaid shirt and black baseball hat, smashing the window at the company's office in a business park near University Drive and State Route 143 on Sunday (Oct 4).

Curran Rose, one of the employees, said the 'really low IQ' thief did not even bother with the expensive computers kept right in front of him. The Mac minis, which can cost between $900 and $1900, would have represented a sizable haul for the thief had he stolen them.

"I come in, the window was smashed to pieces," Rose was quoted as saying by Fox 10 Phoenix. "Just him grabbing the boxes and taking them out with him."

"Our computers were right there in front of them. They just stole the boxes instead. Really low IQ."

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Reward Announced

Despite the robber stealing nothing of value, Curran said their boss was 'still spooked' by the fact that someone had broken into their place of work. Rose added that it was fortunate no one got hurt in the incident.

"They stole empty boxes. Everyone was laughing about it," Rose said. "I'm just glad no one was hurt."

The business owner is now offering a $1,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of the man in the video.