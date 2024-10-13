"Garlic Can Kill Me": Woman Claims She Has "Vampire" Disease Like Dracula

A 32-year-old mother from Minnesota, US, has become the face of a rare and painful condition often referred to as "vampire disease." Phoenix Nightingale has a severe allergy to sulphur – a compound found in garlic – which can lead to potentially fatal reactions if ingested. "People call it the vampire disease," she explained in an interview with Jam Press.

This unusual disorder, known as acute intermittent porphyria, can cause severe pain, migraines, constipation and vomiting for days when triggered. This condition shares a historical connection with the legendary Count Dracula, as it is suspected that Vlad III, the inspiration for Dracula, also suffered from porphyria.

The condition has led to myths about vampires' aversion to garlic, sunlight and their pale appearance. Ms Nightingale said, “It comes from the legend about them needing to avoid garlic, having to stay out of the sun, looking pale and having receding teeth.” She adds that the neurological side effects of the disorder can lead people to mistakenly view those affected as “monsters or possessed," as per the NY Post.

Due to her condition, Ms Nightingale is forced to strictly avoid foods containing sulphur. “Eating high amounts or over an extended period could be fatal,” she said. Symptoms can appear suddenly or develop over weeks, making it challenging to navigate her daily life. “I'm very careful about what I put in my body. I avoid a lot of food. I stick to what I know is safe. I can't even take most medications,” she shared.

Since her diagnosis, she has not eaten garlic, saying, “I could never eat garlic bread. It could send me into an attack.” The debilitating attacks can last for days, during which she may vomit up to 60 times, and can also lead to breathing difficulties.

“I've experienced over 480 attacks in my life, searching for answers, desperate for a diagnosis that only came last year,” she said, adding that the pain is worse than childbirth.

“I had one attack where I didn't go to the hospital, and it went on for 40 hours. It was non-stop vomiting, losing consciousness, screaming, and crying.”

Dining out is an additional challenge for Ms Nightingale, as garlic is a common ingredient in many dishes. She avoids other sulphur-rich foods, including red grapes, soy, alcohol and coffee. “When I go out for dinner, unless it's a place I know, I look at a menu and I cry because I don't know what I can eat,” she confessed.

Ms Nightingale has chosen to share her story publicly to raise awareness about her condition and to support others who may be struggling with similar undiagnosed symptoms. “It took 31 years to get diagnosed, and I had to pay out of pocket and spend years running analytics on it,” she explained. “It's hard as a diagnosed person not being able to find a doctor who can help. When I see a doctor or go to the hospital, they have to Google the condition.”