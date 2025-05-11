Advertisement

"Ready To Meet Putin": Ukraine President Zelensky On Ceasefire Talks With Russia

Zelensky, in a post on X, also said that Ukraine expected a full ceasefire to start on Monday in order to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy to end the war.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Ready To Meet Putin": Ukraine President Zelensky On Ceasefire Talks With Russia
"I will be waiting for Putin in Turkiye on Thursday," Zelensky said. (File)
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he would be ready to meet Vladimir Putin for talks in Istanbul on Thursday after US President Donald Trump told him to agree to an offer of talks with Russia immediately.

Zelensky, in a post on X, also said that Ukraine expected a full ceasefire to start on Monday in order to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy to end the war.

"And I will be waiting for Putin in Turkiye on Thursday," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ukraine Russia Ceasefire Talks, Ukraine Russia, Zelensky
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com