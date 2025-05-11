"Ready To Meet Putin": Ukraine President Zelensky On Ceasefire Talks With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he would be ready to meet Vladimir Putin for talks in Istanbul on Thursday after US President Donald Trump told him to agree to an offer of talks with Russia immediately.

Zelensky, in a post on X, also said that Ukraine expected a full ceasefire to start on Monday in order to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy to end the war.

We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2025

"And I will be waiting for Putin in Turkiye on Thursday," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)