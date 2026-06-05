Ready For "Full Ceasefire": Zelensky In Open Letter To Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in a rare open letter to the Russian leader Thursday, saying he was also ready for a "full ceasefire".

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us -- and you. I am proposing a meeting," Zelensky said in the letter. "Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)