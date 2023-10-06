Rat Catches Ride To New York On Hood Of Car: 'Don't Eat My Wires'

The rat appeared three hours after Kevin Coop started the journey.

The video of a rat taking a car ride to a wedding in the US has gone viral on social media. It has been posted by Kevin Coop, a Brooklyn resident on Instagram. Mr Koop showed the special plus one to a wedding he was attending in upstate New York. According to the BBC, the rat surfaced almost three hours into the drive, shocking other guests upon his arrival. However, the rodent had disappeared by the time Mr Coop drove back home.

"Holy hell!" Mr Coop is heard yelling in the video as the rat scurries onto his windshield.

"I just got to way upstate and I brought a f****** rat with me," he added.

After spending some time on the car's bonnet and checking the vehicle's side, the rat skilfully walked back to safety and across the windshield wipers.

Mr Coop stopped the car to find where the rodent had been hiding. He appeared briefly on the car's engine shield and then disappeared into a small hole.

"I don't know where it went!" Mr Coop said before warning the rat: "Just don't eat my wires!"

The humorous video comes as New York is battling a spike in rat sightings.

The Guardian said in a report last month that tour guides are tailoring excursions in one of the world's most visited cities to take them on spotting squeaking and squealing rodents.

Driving the trend are influencers on social media, like Kenny Bollwerk, who has built a TikTok following by posting videos from around New York as a rodent guide.

The exponential growth in New York's rat population is attributed to the pandemic when the rodents found ample shelter and food from dining sheds.

There were over 60,000 reports of rat activity citywide in 2022 - a shocking 102 per cent increase from 2021, New York Post said citing Health Department data.