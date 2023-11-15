Rare US Stamp Auctioned For Record $2 Million

The Inverted Jenny is one of the most famous stamps in the world.

A rare 1918 US postage stamp, known as the "Inverted Jenny," has sold for a record-breaking $2 million at an auction in New York City. The stamp, which features a blue airplane printed upside down on a red and white background, is one of only 100 that were ever printed. It was originally sold for 24 cents, BBC reported.

The stamp was purchased by Charles Hack, a 76-year-old stamp collector from New York. Mr Hack said he plans to display the stamp in his private collection.

Mr Hack told the Washington Post that he had been eyeing the coveted stamp since he was a child, calling it the "holy grail of postage".

The previous record for the most expensive single US stamp sold was $1.9 million, which was paid for a block of four Inverted Jennys in 2016.

The Inverted Jenny is one of the most famous stamps in the world. It has been featured in numerous stamp-collecting magazines and books, and it has even appeared on an episode of the popular animated sitcom The Simpsons.

The stamp's error makes it one of the most valuable stamps in the world. The airplane was printed upside down because the plate that was used to print the stamp was accidentally reversed.

The Inverted Jenny is a popular collectable among stamp collectors around the world. It is a symbol of American history and innovation, and it is a reminder of the importance of attention to detail.



