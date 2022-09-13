Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead During Robbery At Restaurant In Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was at the restaurant with his girlfriend when an attacked stormed in.

Rapper PnB Rock was shot during a robbery attempt at a restaurant in Los Angeles, the United States. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Los Angeles Times. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was at Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles with his girlfriend, who had posted a location-tagged photo on a now-deleted Instagram post, the outlet further said. It quoted the police as saying that Mr Rock was targeted for his jewellery.

Los Angeles Police Captain Kelly Muniz said a shooting took place at 1:15 pm (local time). She added that the attacker demanded items from Mr Rock by brandishing a gun.

The police captain added that the victim was shot after a verbal exchange during the robbery. "He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot," she said.

Tributes started pouring in as soon as the news about the incident spread.

"Wow.. this PNB Rock situation crazy.. i just did a interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock," tweeted DJ Akademiks.

"R.I.P. PNB ROCK damn mane this is so sad," said Juicy J.

According to CNN, PnB Rock gained prominence in 2010. Between 2017 and 2019, he released two albums - "Catch These Vibes" and "TrapStar Turnt PopStar" - which were well-received.

Between 2016 and 2019, PnB Rock had eight songs on the Billboard Hot 100, four of which were in 2019, said CNN.