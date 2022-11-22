Rapper Kayne West Is Selling Balenciaga, Adidas And Gap Hoodies For Rs 1,600

American Rapper Kanye West has said that he will be selling his hoodies from luxury brands like Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap for $20 (roughly Rs 1,600) after these brands ended partnership with the rapper following his antisemitic comments, as per a report in Independent.

Following the rapper's remarks last month, Balenciaga revealed that it would no longer be collaborating with him. Shortly after this, Adidas too ended its collaboration with West. After formally ending their agreement in September, Gap subsequently declared that they will be removing all Yeezy merchandise from their stores "immediately".

Now, according to a video posted by X17 on YouTube, the rapper who changed his name to Ye, gave a tour of the workshop which shows employees sewing clothes on sewing machines. The workshop was filled with racks holding hundreds of clothes, which were also spread out on tables and the floor.

"So what we do here is, I've cut up 100 hoodies. From Yeezy, from Balenciaga, from stuff we did with Gap, from stuff we did with Adidas, and everything we do is gonna cost $20," Ye told the outlet.

The rapper continued, "We need to make sure that everyone can receive the same level of cuts, the same level of food, same level of water and the same level of education, the curriculum".

The hoodies appear to be leftovers from before the brands severed their connections with the rapper as a result of his antisemitic remarks.

Interestingly, one can also notice certain garments labeled with "Ye24," signaling Ye's bid for the 2024 US presidential campaign.

"This is Milo right here, working on the campaign," Ye says in the footage.The cameraperson asks him whether he is running for the campaign. The rapper replies, "I guess it is. Thanks, I accept."

"It's simple 'cause ain't nobody can tell me, you know, 'you should say this, you shouldn't say that,' you know? It's just we're moving towards the future," the rapper continues.