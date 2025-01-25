Rapper DJ Unk, Of 'Walk It Out' Fame, Dies At 43

DJ Unk, the Atlanta rapper known for his hits 'Walk It Out' and '2 Step,' has died at the age of 43.

The news of his death was confirmed by his family members and his former label, Big Oomp Records.

Born Anthony Platt, Unk was a key figure in snap music, a subgenre of crunk that gained popularity in the mid-2000s. His hit "Walk It Out" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart, while "2 Step" peaked at No. 4 in 2006.

His wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, wrote on Facebook, "Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER."

According to Variety, Big Oomp Records shared a statement that stated, "It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as 'DJ Unk. DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever."

However, the cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Unk began his music career at 17 as part of the Southern Style DJs with DJ Jelly and DJ Montay. In 2006, he released his debut album, Beat'n Down Yo Block!, which included the hit 'Walk It Out' and its remix featuring Andre 3000 and Jim Jones.

His second album, 2econd Season (2008), didn't achieve the same level of success but marked his place in the music industry.

In 2009, Unk suffered a heart attack, which he later attributed to stress, poor eating habits, and nonstop touring.

Unk's music output slowed in recent years, though he released a full-length album, Fresh Off Dem Papers, in 2017. He was seen at the 2023 BET Awards, where he performed 'Walk It Out' alongside Soulja Boy and F.L.Y.

