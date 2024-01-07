Harvey Weinstein Called Jeffrey Epstein, Show Newly Unsealed Documents

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to a total of 39 years in prison for sexual assault. (File)

The third batch of court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now known as the Epstein files, were released yesterday. The new files reveal more information about the convicted sex offender and his associations with high-profile names including disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

The documents include a handwritten note dated 2005 that mentions Weinstein's name, indicating that he attempted to reach Epstein at around 10.20 am in March 2005. "She had on the phone, Mr. Harvey Weinstein," the note said. According to reports, Epstein and Weinstein were close associates.

According to a book by Bradley Edwards, a lawyer for Virginia Giuffre who accused Maxwell and Epstein of trafficking her as a young girl, he was told that Weinstein and Epstein were close until they had a falling out.

“Weinstein was at Epstein's apartment in France receiving a massage from one of Epstein's girls when he attempted to aggressively convert the massage into something sexual. “The girl rejected his advances. As the story goes, Harvey then verbally abused her for rejecting him," the book says.

“Little did Harvey know, this was one of Epstein's favourite girls at the time and Jeffrey viewed the aggressive mistreatment as disrespectful to him. Jeffrey then came into the room, got in Harvey's face, and kicked him out of his house, delivering the message that he was never to come back," it read.

Edwards says he heard similar versions of this story including one by Epstein himself who called Harvey Weinstein "a pig".

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to a total of 39 years in prison for sexually assaulting several women over the last few decades.

The Epstein Files

Hillary Clinton was one of the "thirteen specific witnesses" mentioned by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, the new documents claim. The court filing, however, emphasizes that there are no accusations or allegations against the former first lady in this matter.

Former housekeeper Juan Alessi claimed that Prince Andrew's extended stays at Epstein's Palm Beach home, where he received daily massages

It is mentioned that former US President Donald Trump had come to Epstein's south Florida house. The former US President, however, "never" stayed at the home, said Juan Alessi.