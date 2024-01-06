Ex House Manager Reveals Why Trump Didn't Take Massages At Epstein's Estate

Donald Trump had been friends with Jeffrey Epstein

More big names have appeared in newly unsealed documents linked to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes. A New York judge had on Wednesday started unsealing the identities of people linked in court documents to Epstein.

Those named include a host of Epstein associates previously identified as John or Jane Does in a lawsuit brought against Epstein's former mistress, Ghislaine Maxwell. It carries no allegation of complicity in Epstein's crimes.

In a new batch of unsealed documents, it is mentioned former US President Donald Trump had come to Epstein's south Florida house.

Juan Alessi, Epstein's ex house manager, said he often saw many well-known people in the public - including Prince Andrew.

"Did - did they ever have massages when they were there?" Alessi was asked about Epstein's guests.

"Prince Andrew did," Alessi said. "I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time. I don't think she slept in there. I cannot remember. I think she was visiting Wellington and she came to the house and we met her. But Prince Andrew, yes, Prince Andrew spent weeks with us."

"Where would he sleep?"

Alessi said Andrew would sleep in the "main guest bedroom".

"And, so, when he would come and stay, during that time would he frequently have massages?"

"I would say, daily massages. They have a daily massage."

Alessi said he also saw Donald Trump around Epstein's house, but the former US President "never" stayed at the home.

"He would come over, have dinner. He never sat at the table. He eat with me in the kitchen," Alessi said.

On whether Trump had massages at Epstein's house, Alessi said, "No. Because he's got his own spa."

The new documents are over 1,300 pages, in addition to the 1,600 pages already unsealed on Wednesday.

Epstein, a financier with a powerful network in the US and abroad, was himself accused of raping young girls, but his suicide by hanging in a New York prison in August 2019 halted his prosecution.

Fabricated lists and doctored photos of Epstein have circulated in conspiratorial internet circles for years, fuelling speculation about the financier's potential associates.