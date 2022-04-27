UK Urges Allies To 'Ramp Up' Tanks, Warplanes Production For Ukraine

"We must be prepared for the long haul and double down on our support for Ukraine.

Ukraine's fate is hanging in the balance and its allies must brace for the long haul and "ramp up" military production including tanks and planes to help, Britain's foreign minister will say on Wednesday.

The global security structures that should have prevented Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion have failed, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will say in a speech calling for "a new approach".

"We cannot be complacent -- the fate of Ukraine remains in the balance," she will say, according to a preview of her address to diplomats and business leaders in London.

A Putin victory would have "terrible consequences across the globe," and more, heavier, weapons should be sent to Ukraine despite the risk of escalating the conflict.

"Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes -- digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this."

Truss's comments, to be made at Mansion House in the City of London financial district, echo those of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who last week said the conflict could last until the end of next year.

On Monday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain would provide Ukraine with armoured vehicles capable of firing missiles against invading Russian aircraft.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it has the right equipment.

Truss will say economic sanctions against Russia must go further, including cutting off Europe's Russian energy imports "once and for all".

"There must be nowhere for Putin to go to fund this appalling war," she will say.

"The architecture that was designed to guarantee peace and prosperity has failed Ukraine," Truss will say, adding the conflict "has to be a catalyst for wider change."

"We must also follow through on the unity shown in this crisis to reboot, recast and remodel our approach to deterring aggressors."

"Our new approach will be based on three areas: military strength, economic security and deeper global alliances," she will say.

Heralding what she calls "the return of geopolitics", Truss will call for a world where "free nations are more assertive and self-confident."

The Netherlands meanwhile announced Tuesday it will supply "a limited number" of Panzerhaubitze 2000-type armoured howitzers to Kyiv, the government confirmed Tuesday.

