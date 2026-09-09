Rajnath Singh Meets Sri Lankan President, Discusses Regional Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and held discussions on issues covering the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries, including ways to ensure the safety, security, peace and prosperity of the region.

Singh arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

He conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best wishes to Dissanayake and underlined that the citizens of the two countries share deep friendship based on strong historical and civilisational links, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

Singh also congratulated the Sri Lankan president on his government's two years in office.

"The two sides reaffirmed that as civilisational twins, close neighbours and maritime partners, India and Sri Lanka would continue to work together for their development and welfare of the people while working jointly to ensure the safety, security, peace and prosperity of the region," the Ministry of Defence said.

This is the first visit by an Indian defence minister to Sri Lanka in 38 years.

"Had a warm and extremely productive meeting with Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka in Colombo, today," Singh posted on X.

"I conveyed to him greetings on behalf of PM Narendra Modi and extended felicitations on successful completion of two years of his government," he said.

Dissanayake recalled his interactions with PM Modi and reiterated that Sri Lanka would never allow its territory to be used for any activities inimical to India's security interests, the statement said.

The Sri Lankan president also expressed his gratitude for the relief assistance provided by India as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu during Cyclone Ditwah and the comprehensive rehabilitation package extended by New Delhi to facilitate reconstruction and rehabilitation work.

Singh said that, as a closest friend and neighbour of Sri Lanka, India considered it not a favour, but a responsibility to assist as the first responder and would continue to do so in the future as well, the statement said.

Both leaders virtually inaugurated three Bailey Bridges constructed by the Indian defence forces, the Ministry of Defence said.

The two sides also exchanged MoUs on upgradation of L70 Guns for the Sri Lankan Air Force and cooperation between the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Defence Colleges (NDC) of both countries.

The MoU on upgradation of six L70 guns for the Sri Lankan Air Force falls under an Indian government grant.

The upgradation of these air defence guns will significantly strengthen the air defence architecture of critical assets in Sri Lanka, the statement said, adding that these air defence guns were earlier provided to the Sri Lanka Air Force by India.

The MoU on academic cooperation between NDC, India and NDC, Sri Lanka will facilitate knowledge sharing which will be a significant step in further strengthening the academic bonds between both the sister institutes, the statement said.

"The MoU on NCC cooperation will formalise the NCC youth exchange programme between India and Sri Lanka. This exchange programme provides a valuable opportunity for NCC cadets from multiple countries across the world to come to New Delhi every year and participate in NCC events," it added.

Singh on Tuesday said that India will always stand firmly with Sri Lanka in times of crisis, underlining that the relationship between the two countries is based on shared history, culture and faith.

He made the remarks during an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

"India will always stand firmly with Sri Lanka whenever the island nation faces a crisis," Singh said.

Singh is leading a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the ministries of defence and external affairs.

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