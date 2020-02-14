Rainbow-Coloured 'Blanket Octopus' Leaves Internet Spellbound

The video shows one blanket octopus swimming through the water (Screengrab)

The undersea world is home to beautiful creatures and a video doing rounds on social media confirms the same. In the viral video, an incredible footage of rare "blanket octopus" in all its multi-coloured glory off the coast surfaced on the internet.

The sea animal was filmed at night in the Lembeh Strait, Indonesia. The adorable video is shared on Twitter with the caption, "The world can be rough. Politics, viruses, natural disasters. So here is a female blanket octopus to remind you that this planet is still a pretty amazing place."

The video shows one blanket octopus swimming through the water, creating a rainbow-coloured, blanket-like silhouette that's actually meant to frighten would-be attackers away.

Twitterati are in love with the "Blanket Octopus" and have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "Stunning!!! Have never heard of this critter, let alone seen one!"

Another Twitterati wrote, "Watta beauty."

"Very friendly. Would wrap you in their blanket if needed. Would fight off vampire squid for you" a user remarked.

A post read, "Politics, viruses, natural disasters. So here is a female blanket octopus to remind you that. God gave us an amazing home, Let's cherish it!!! Thanks for sharing."