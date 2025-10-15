Rafah Crossing May Open Thursday For Gazans To Cross Into Egypt: Report

The Rafah border crossing is expected to reopen, according to sources. (File)
Jerusalem:
The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is expected to reopen to allow people to cross on Thursday with an EU mission set to deploy there, two sources told Reuters.
The sources did not specify what restrictions might be applied to those seeking to cross. The Israeli military and the office of the Israeli prime minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
