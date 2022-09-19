Queen's Great-Grandchildren George, Charlotte Follow Her Coffin

Queen's Funeral: Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Queen's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren George and Charlotte joined the procession of royals behind her coffin at her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, walked with their mother Catherine, Princess of Wales. George wore a dark suit while Charlotte wore a black dress and hat.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday, after a state funeral attended by leaders from around the world and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London.

Huge crowds gathered in near silence to watch as the queen's flag-draped coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, her orb and sceptre, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament's Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday.

To the tune of pipes and drums, the gun carriage -- used at every state funeral since Queen Victoria's in 1901 -- was then drawn by 142 junior enlisted sailors in the Royal Navy to Westminster Abbey.

The thousand-year-old church's tenor bell tolled 96 times at one-minute intervals -- one for every year of her life -- stopping a minute before the service began at 11:00 am (1000 GMT).

The longest-serving monarch in British history died at Balmoral, her Scottish Highland retreat, on September 8 after a year of declining health.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)