Queen Elizabeth's Previously Unseen Photo Released After State Funeral

Queen Elizabeth's photo was taken at Balmoral.

The Royal Family released a previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II after her private burial took place on Monday. The photo was taken at Balmoral, believed to be her favourite place in the UK, in 1971, according to Independent. The Queen died on September 8 and her state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey. Around a quarter of a million people queued round the clock to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state, the UK government said on Tuesday, a day after the elaborate state funeral.

The photo of the Queen has been shared by the Royal Family on its Twitter handle with a line from Shakespeare's Hamlet: "May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest."

"In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022," the tweet further said.

The burial service was attended by only close family members and conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

Following a public holiday for the funeral, political and business life resumed on Tuesday and workers were busy clearing up the debris left by an estimated million-plus people who lined the streets of London.

But King Charles III and the royal family will remain in mourning for another seven days, meaning no official engagements.

The Queen's coffin was on display from Wednesday to early Monday inside Parliament's Westminster Hall, and the waiting time for public mourners at one point reached 25 hours.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said her government department was still "crunching the numbers", but believed that around 250,000 people had passed through the hall in total.