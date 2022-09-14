Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession Live Updates: Queen's Coffin Flown To London For Funeral

The king and other senior royals are expected to walk in silence behind the hearse

King Charles III will lead a procession of the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II through London on Wednesday before hundreds of thousands of people pay their final respects.

Queen Elizabeth's body will be borne on a horse-drawn gun carriage from her Buckingham Palace home to Westminster Hall where she will remain for four days until her funeral next Monday.

The king and other senior royals are expected to walk in silence behind the hearse as it winds through the capital's streets and then hold a vigil upon its arrival at the cavernous 12th-century hall in the Westminster parliament complex.

Strict rules and airport-style security measures have been put in place, with "far more" people expected than the 200,000 who filed past the coffin of the queen's mother when she died in 2002, according to Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman.

Here are the LIVE updates on Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession

Sep 14, 2022 14:09 (IST) With Over 5 Million Views, Queen's Final Flight Is Most Tracked Ever



Over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying the late monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online, with a further quarter of million people watching on its YouTube channel. Read More