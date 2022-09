Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace to be greeted by members of the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, greeted by applause and a sea of mobile phone lights at the palace gates.

The coffin arrived just after 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) after being flown from Edinburgh in preparation for the late monarch's funeral next Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)