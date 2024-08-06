Queen Camilla Keeps Prince William In Check If He's Disrespectful, Reveals New Book

William and Queen Camilla developed a close relationship after they saw several hardships together.

Queen Camilla subtly reminds Prince William and keeps him in check whenever she feels that he is not respecting his father, a new book has claimed, as per a report in the New York Post. These claims came from royal author Rob Jobson in his upcoming book, "Catherine, the Princess of Wales".

In an excerpt from his book, Mr Jobson discussed a specific instance in which Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, requested to be included in the security convoy of King Charles and Queen Camilla as they headed out of Windsor Castle. However, the younger royals kept the King and Queen waiting. This did not sit well with Queen Camilla, who then took a “subtle” jab at the Cambridges.

The book explains, "When Charles was kept waiting several minutes for the couple, Camilla insisted they go without them. As William and Catherine emerged, all they could see were the blue flashing lights of the motorbikes disappearing in the distance."

According to the BBC, this revelation comes at a time when the 77-year-old Queen Camilla and Prince William have grown “much closer” amid King Charles and Kate's cancer diagnosis. “They have been left, almost literally, nursing the crown while the king and the princess recover,” BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine.

“Times of adversity often bring people much closer together. For all the progress that has been made in cancer treatment, it is still a scary thing,” she said.

“And while Camilla and William put on a brave face for the world (and no doubt for their spouses, too), there may be times when they confide in one another about how they are dealing with it all,” Ms Bond added.

Further, she said that the 42-year-old Prince and his stepmother developed a close relationship after they saw several hardships together, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. “When the late queen died, William spoke of how (Camilla) had been at his side at ‘the happiest moments' and ‘saddest days of his life'. Now, Camilla is sharing some of those times with him, and it must surely cement their relationship,” the correspondent said.