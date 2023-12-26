Queen Camilla Hosts Afternoon Tea For 7-Year-Old Girl With Brain Tumour At Windsor Castle

The girl excitedly shouted, ''Hello, your Majesty!'' as soon as she entered the White Drawing Room

Queen Camilla recently hosted a private afternoon tea for a 7-year-old blind schoolgirl with a brain tumour at Windsor Castle, BBC reported. Olivia Taylor, who has been on chemotherapy most of her life after being diagnosed aged 17 months, excitedly shouted, ''Hello, your Majesty!'' as soon as she entered the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

Notably, the little girl and her family were invited to Windsor Castle after the Queen learned she had performed with the Bexley Music Primary Choir at Buckingham Palace as part of the pre-recorded King's Christmas broadcast.

During the visit, the seven-year-old tried her very first cup of tea, which was poured by the Queen. After sipping on her drink, the schoolgirl declared, ''I love tea'' to which the Queen replied: ''Oh you love tea! There you are, you'll be able to have tea from now on''.

She also stood up and sang Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, to a round of applause, after which the family, from Sidcup, south-east London, posed for a photo with the Queen. Olivia, her four-year-old sister Imogen, and their parents Lisa and Matt also enjoyed sandwiches during the visit.

The little girl's favourite teddy 'Corrie' was also given a seat of its own at the table. Notably, Olivia is extremely attached to 'Corrie' who goes along to all of her hospital appointments and joins her in the MRI scanner.

Olivia also gifted the Queen a purple ring that she made herself. She gladly accepted the gift and called it ''beautiful'' before putting it on.

At the end of the meeting, the Queen hugged and kissed the sisters goodbye and asked Olivia's parents to keep her informed of her progress. The girls also received a bag of presents from the Queen, which included a corgi teddy, chocolate chip shortbread, corgi socks, a pencil with a crown on it, a corgi Christmas tree decoration and, of course, chocolate coins.

"She's been such a brave little girl, I'm so glad to have met her,'' the Queen said. Olivia also said she "loved meeting the Queen" and the afternoon was "really, really good".

According to Metro, Mrs Taylor told the Queen how Olivia has been on chemotherapy most of her life after she was diagnosed with a grade one brain tumour but is on a break at the moment.