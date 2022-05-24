Quad Nations Stand Against Changing Status Quo By Force: Japan

Japan PM said that the four nations will invest for a free and stable Indo-Pacific.

Conveying a "powerful message of commitment" to the whole world, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said Quad member nations stand against the unilateral change of status quo by force.

"Russian invasion of Ukraine, an incident that shook the very foundation of international order - with the participation of Pres Biden, PM Modi and PM Albanese, we have been able to send off a powerful message of commitment by the four leaders from Tokyo to the whole world," Japanese PM said after the conclusion of the Quad Leaders Summit.

"The four of us committed that unilateral change of status quo by force will never be allowed in any region, especially in the Indo Pacific and that a free and open Indo Pacific is ever more relevant today," he added.

The Japanese PM also said that the four nations will be investing more energy in realizing the concept of a free and stable Indo-Pacific.

Kishida stated that newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has offered to host next year's (Quad) Summit in Australia.

The leaders of the Quad nations--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States--met today in Tokyo for the fourth time and the second time in person.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the Quad's scope has become extensive despite COVID-19 challenges.

The Prime Minister noted that the mutual trust and determination of the member countries including the US, Australia, and Japan is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers.

"Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers," he said.

PM Modi noted that despite the difficult circumstance of COVID-19, the member countries have increased mutual coordination in several areas like vaccine delivery and climate action.

